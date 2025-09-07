Is De'Von Achane Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Colts)
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has been dealing with a calf injury in the lead up to Week 1, but he's off the team's injury report for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Achane said that he is healthy heading into Week 1, a great sign for a Dolphins offense that is hoping to be amongst the best in the NFL with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Achane flanking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Last season, Achane appeared in 17 games for Miami (16 starts) and finished with 907 rushing yards, 592 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. He was utilized heavily as a pass catcher when Tagovailoa was healthy, and the Dolphins showed their belief in him this offseason by letting Raheem Mostert go.
With Achane set to play, here's how bettors can target the young running back in the prop market on Sunday.
Best De'Von Achane Prop Bet for Week 1 vs. Colts
- De’Von Achane OVER 30.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he's buying Achane in the prop market as a pass catcher in Week 1 in his Top 10 props (Player Prop Countdown):
You might be surprised to find out that De'Von Achane led all running backs in the NFL last season in receiving yards, racking up 592 total receiving yards to 34.8 receiving yards per game. I expect him to play a featured role in this offense again in 2025. All he has to do is reach his 2024 season average on Sunday against the Colts, and this Dolphins running back will cash this prop for us.
This is a pretty favorable matchup for Achane, as the Colts allowed 80 receptions to opposing running backs in the 2024 season. If there are no limitation for the Dolphins running back, he should be a focal point of the offense on Sunday.
