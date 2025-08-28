How Close Is Texas A&M's Running Back Room?
After spending an offseason filling in the holes left by the NFL departures, especially at the wide receiver position, the Texas A&M Aggies are locked and loaded for the 2025 season, their second under head coach Mike Elko.
Another positive for the team over the offseason was that they were able to retain the players that make up their three-headed monster in the backfield at running back, Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, and Amari Daniels, the former two coming back from injuries that severely impacted their 2024 season.
And according to Elko, the trio of halfbacks and the rest of the running back room could be more closely knit than the 12th Man believes.
"They Call Themselves 'The Stable"
On the Aggie Football Hour, Elko was very vocal about the skill and selflessness of his running back room, as well as how close the three were.
"They call themselves 'The Stable' and it's a really tight knit group," Elko said. "You have a lot of selfless guys in there. We have three running backs who decided to come back for their last year of college football."
It's no secret the skill level that the Aggies' backs hold at their position, as Le'Veon Moss was pacing the SEC running backs in rushing during the 2024 season before suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the South Carolina Gamecocks, ending his junior season prematurely after securing 765 rushing yards in 10 games played.
Even offensive coordinator Collin Klein has documented how much Moss has been itching to be in a full after going through non-contact practices throughout offseason camp.
"The best thing about Lev is you know he about chews through any bit you put in his mouth," Klein said. "So, he wants to go and just get after it so, but he's been doing a really great job."
And when Moss was asked Tuesday about his precautions he would take this season, specifically running out of bounds, his answer was one that had to put a smile on the faces of Texas A&M fans.
“I’m a man,” Moss said. “Running out of bounds is like running from a fight.”
Though his coaches and fans would like to avoid a repeat of what happened at Williams-Brice Stadium last year, it has to be reassuring that Moss has maintained his tough persona as he gears up for his return.
Rueben Owens was also sidelined with injury in 2024, but his injury was during training camp and nearly took him off the field for the entire season, but he would appear for the regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns and in the bowl game against the USC Trojans, rushing 16 times for 66 yards.
Amari Daniels did well in his short starting role after Moss went down, rushing for over 80 yards with a touchdown in every game since then with the exception of the Texas game, where neither of those occurred.
The A&M rushing attack combined for 2,541 yards and 27 touchdowns in the 2024 season.
The Aggie backs will gear up to take their skills back to the field when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners this Saturday in prime time at Kyle Field.