Texas A&M Taking Care of Business at Halftime Against Utah State Aggies
In a battle of two Aggie football teams in College Station, the hometown Texas A&M team is showing that they are the superior Aggie squad, with a 24-6 lead after 30 minutes of play at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has once against shown off his improvement in his passing game, throwing for 149 yards and two touchdowns, the first of which was a perfectly placed pass that fell right into the hands of wide receiver Terry Bussey from 34 yards out.
Reed has also scored on his legs, giving the Maroon and White their first score on the ground in the 2025 campaign.
Run The Dang Ball
After the Aggie running game seemed to have gotten an extra week break last week in the season opener against UTSA, the ground game has been in full effect thus far against Utah State.
Le'Veon Moss and Reed both lead the way with 59 yards, the former with eight carries and a rushing touchdown, his first end zone trip since his two rushing scores in the thrilling comeback win against LSU last year.
Reed has a rushing score of his own on six runs, and Rueben Owens has 31 yards, as the rushing attack, totalling 162 yards in just the first half of play.
KC Concepcion has continued his phenomenal start in College Station, catching four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, his touchdown catch a perfect throw in a tight window from the quarterback Reed that found his speedy new receiver in the back corner of the end zone.
The defensive story of the day is by far Cashius Howell, who single-handedly dominated A&M's first defensive drive of the second quarter, scored three consecutive sacks on three consecutive plays, showing that he is just as capable of playing on the defensive line just like the NFL talent that he played alongside last year.
Howell and linebacker Scooby Williams currently lead the Texas A&M defense with four tackles apiece, with Williams also getting home for a sack.
As for the Aggies of Utah State, aside from a risky fourth and goal that gave them their six points, their ensuing two-point try was unsuccessful, and the offense has been nil to say the least, with A&M's run defense showing back up to play on the gridiron, only allowing 13 yards through the first half after allowing 203 yards on the ground last week in their season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners.
The second half is set to get underway shortly from Kyle Field.