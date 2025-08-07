Texas A&M Taking Dalton Brooks Arrest 'Very Seriously'
The Texas A&M Aggies are dealing with some off-the-field issues prior to the start of the 2025 regular season.
Texas A&M defensive back Dalton Brooks was arrested in College Station on June 25 on misdemeanor hit-and-run charges. He was later released from Brazos County Jail on $2,000 bond.
This is the third arrest Texas A&M football has dealt with this offseason. Aggies wide receiver and Mississippi State transfer Mario Craver was arrested on felony drug charges in March followed by star running back Le'Veon Moss being arrested on disorderly conduct charges in July before his release.
Mike Elko on Dalton Brooks Arrest: "We're Handling It"
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko met with media during fall camp on Tuesday and started off his press conference by providing an update on Brooks, saying that the program will "handle it internally."
“The other thing I want to address before we get started is the Dalton Brooks situation,” Elko said. “Obviously, that’s something that we’re aware of. Issues like that are something we take very serious in our program. We’ll look into it internally, we’ll handle it internally. It’s not something we’re going to talk about how we’re handling it. But it is, obviously, something we take very seriously internally inside our program. So, we’re on it and we’re handling it.”
According to KHOU, Brooks was driving a U-Haul moving truck before colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Harvey Road and Earl Rudder Frontage Road West off of Highway 6 in College Station on June 25.
The police report states that Brooks then drove away from the scene before being pulled over two miles from where the accident occured. The damages to the U-Haul truck reportedly totaled $19,191, as both the driver and passenger side airbags were deployed.
Last season, Brooks finished with 59 total tackles (38 solo), one sack, two pass breakups and one interception. His pick came in the loss at the Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans this past December.
Both of Brooks' career interceptions have come in bowl games, as he also had a pick in a loss at the Texas Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to end the 2023 season.
Brooks' status for the season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30 remains unclear. It's certainly possible the team could elect to suspend him for one half or a full game, but to what potential extent may not be clear until kickoff against UTSA at Kyle Field.