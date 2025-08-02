Texas A&M Defensive Back Arrested in College Station
The Texas A&M Aggies football team is dealing with another arrest in the headlines as the 2025 season draws closer.
Per reports from Tony Catalina of the Austin American-Statesman, Texas A&M defensive back Dalton Brooks was arrested in College Station for misdemeanor charges after allegedly causing greater than $200 in damages to a vehicle.
Brooks was released on bond for the incident, which reportedly occurred on June 26.
Texas A&M's Statement
The Austin American-Statesman obtained a statement from Texas A&M regarding the situation.
"We're aware of the recent incident involving Dalton Brooks and are in the process of gathering all the facts. The matter will be handled internally," Texas A&M told Catalina.
Last season, Brooks finished with 59 total tackles (38 solo), one sack, two pass breakups and one interception. His pick came in the loss at the Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans this past December.
Both of Brooks' career interceptions have come in bowl games, as he also had a pick in a loss at the Texas Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to end the 2023 season.
Another Arrest for Texas A&M
This isn't the first time this offseason that the Aggies have dealt with a notable arrest.
In March, Texas A&M wide receiver and Mississippi State transfer Mario Craver was arrested on felony drug charges.
Then in July, Aggies star running back Le'Veon Moss was arrested on disorderly conduct charges before being released on bond shortly after.
Dalton Brooks the Running Back?
Brooks, the cousin of former Texas Longhorns star and current Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks, met with the media last offseason where he admitted that he could be an emergency running back if injuries were to pile up in the backfield.
"Oh yeah, I could always do that," Brooks said. "You know, that's something that's that was a part of my game before I got here, and it'll probably always be a part of my game. But for now, I love defense."
247Sports' high school scouting report for Brooks called him a "big-play machine at running back." In 2020 at Shiner, the four-star recruit won Offensive MVP in the Texas 2A D-I state championship, a Texas District 13-2A-I Defensive MVP and was a first-team selection at running back, per 247.
The Aggies begin the 2025 regular season at home on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.