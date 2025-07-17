Texas A&M vs Arkansas Way-Too-Early Preview: Keys to Victory
Every time the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks face off, it is a good, old-fashioned rock fight for four straight quarters.
Having dominated the series for the better part of 15 seasons, the Aggies seemingly have the Razorbacks’ number. Each game starts like it is going to be anyone’s game, until the Aggies come up with a big stop to put it away in the fourth.
Here are some things Texas A&M should focus on to keep its winning streak against Arkansas alive:
Texas A&M’s Keys to Victory:
Establish the Run
The Aggies held the second-best ground attack in the SEC last season. Led by running back Le’Veon Moss, the Fightin’ Farmers accumulated 2,541 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground. Heading into 2025, Texas A&M is returning all of its offensive line starters from 2024, Le’Veon Moss and Amari Daniels are both reprising their roles, and Reuben Owens is officially back from injury. The Aggies are shaping up to be one of the best rushing utis in the country, not just the SEC. Getting Moss, Daniels and Owens involved early and often will open up the passing game, allowing quarterback Marcel Reed to utilize his new weapons.
Contain Arkansas Quarterback Taylen Green
Taylen Green is essentially Marcel Reed. They threw for nearly identical stats last season, and both used their legs in similar fashions. Texas A&M knows the caliber of weapon they have with Reed and what his strengths and weaknesses are. If the Aggies' game plan for Reed, they will be prepared for Green.
Green and the Razorbacks held the SEC’s fifth-best passing attack, recording 3,571 yards 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Limiting Green will allow for the Aggies to focus on the run game, another strength the Razorbacks hold.
Pressure, Pressure, Pressure
Last season, the Aggies put a ton of pressure on Green. The tide of the game turned in Texas A&M’s favor when Nic Scourton forced a strip sack on Green late in the fourth quarter. When the Razorbacks faced pressure, they became frazzled and made mistakes that the Aggies could capitalize on. Keeping pressure on Green also limits his ability to look downfield for the deep ball, something that hurt the Maroon and White last season. Pressure also disrupts the run game, something Arkansas did well last season. The first step to applying pressure falls on the coaches. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and head coach Mike Elko will need to be dialing up blitzes all game to keep the Razorbacks on their toes.