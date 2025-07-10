Texas A&M WR Commit Responds to 'Underrated' Label
Texas A&M is trending toward its best recruiting class finish since the infamous 2022 haul that was once dubbed the “greatest class of all time.”
While that group didn’t exactly live up to the hype, things feel different this time around under new head coach Mike Elko.
It’s tough to pick the most exciting position group in Texas A&M’s 2026 class, but the wide receiver haul is certainly in the conversation. Headlined by four-stars Aaron Gregory and Mike Brown, the group is stacked with talent. But perhaps no name is more intriguing than California native Madden Williams, a potential sleeper with something to prove.
Is Madden Williams Being "Underrated"?
A four-star prospect out of powerhouse St. John Bosco (CA), Williams ranks among the top 40 wide receivers in the country and is a top 30 player in the state of California.
Despite being one of Elko’s key targets, Williams hasn’t received as much attention as some of the other blue chip names in Texas A&M’s No. 3 ranked class .
The 6-1, 185-pound receiver recently responded to an On3 article labeling him as one of Texas A&M’s most underrated commits with a confident message:
“All good my guy. My pops taught me to always keep receipts. That alarm clock is about to go off real soon. #sleepatyourownrisk.”
Message received.
Williams is clearly motivated to prove he belongs in the national spotlight, and with a “something to prove” mentality, he has the potential to be one of the most exciting players to watch in the next couple of years.
While some may debate whether he is truly underrated, there’s no questioning Williams’ profile off the field. He holds one of the most luxurious NIL deals among A&M commits, having signed with Adidas as part of the Adizero Class of 2025, a campaign centered on elite speed. He joins a stacked group of 2026 wideouts that includes LSU commit Tristen Keys and Ohio State commits Chris Henry Jr., Calvin Russell and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
In late June, Williams officially closed down his recruitment, no longer having any interest regarding potential interest from other schools.
“I’m ready to go bring back a national championship to Aggieland," Williams told On3's Hayes Fawcett after shutting down his recruitment.
Texas A&M is still in play for two of the top receivers left on the recruiting board: five-star Tristan Keys and four-star Jase Matthews. Once again, the Aggies will be battling LSU for both.
And while A&M already sits in a strong position with its 2026 wide receiver class, adding one or two more elite talents wouldn’t hurt Williams’ bold claim of bringing a national championship to College Station.