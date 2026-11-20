It's abundantly clear that the Texas A&M Aggies have not had the season many expected, and while still looking for bowl eligibility, the program also has an opportunity to play spoiler the rest of the year.

The Aggies will look to do that on the road in Week 12 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who have looked like a different team the past few weeks and are trying to end their season on a high note.

Here is how to watch the Aggies go for a massive road upset.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 4-6 (1-6 in SEC) vs. No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners 6-4 (4-3 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 4-6 (1-6 in SEC) vs. No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners 6-4 (4-3 in SEC) What: Eighth conference game of the season for both teams

Eighth conference game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, November 21, at 2:45 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 21, at 2:45 p.m. CT Where: Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma

Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma TV/Streaming: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Sooners finished the year with a 10-3 record and a College Football Playoffs appearance, but would lose in the first round.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Sooners finished the year with a 10-3 record and a College Football Playoffs appearance, but would lose in the first round. Series History: The Sooners lead the all-time series 19-12, and have won seven of the last 10 meetings.

Meet the Coaches

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables smiles while leaving the field after the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brent Venables, Oklahoma: This is Venables' fifth season with the Sooners, holding a 38-24 record, but having made the College Football Playoff for the first time last year. He played linebacker at Kansas State from 1991 to 1992.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 23-13 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

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Spread: Texas A&M +7.5 (-115), Oklahoma -7.5 (-105)

Texas A&M +7.5 (-115), Oklahoma -7.5 (-105) Over/Under: 38.5 (O -110, U -110)

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Injury Report

Per the Thursday, November 19 report.

Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE : WR TK Norman

WR TK Norman Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, OL Blake Ivy, WR Kelshaun Johnson, OL Trovon Baugh, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, S Marcus Ratcliffe, DT Landon Rink

Oklahoma players listed OUT: LB Taylor Heim, WR Trell Harris, TE Trynae Washington, OL Gunnar Allen, OL Fred Hinton

LB Taylor Heim, WR Trell Harris, TE Trynae Washington, OL Gunnar Allen, OL Fred Hinton Oklahoma players listed as QUESTIONABLE : DB Dakoda Fields, OL Ryan Fodje

DB Dakoda Fields, OL Ryan Fodje Oklahoma players listed as PROBABLE: WR Manny Choice, RB Tory Blaylock, DL Danny Okoye, DL Kenny Ozowalu

What to Know About the Sooners

The Sooners' season has been interesting, as many expected them to be one of the top teams in the country, but a struggling offense continued to be their kryptonite, which should sound familiar to Aggie fans.

However, the Sooners have a dominant defense, allowing 19 points per game and 294.6 yards per game, which rank No. 21 and No. 16 in the country, respectively. They have a dominant defensive front and elite linebackers who will pressure opposing offenses into making mistakes.

Once they force an opponent into mistakes and struggles to find drives, the Sooners control the clock with long, multi-play drives, forcing their opponents' hands to take more downfield shots, potentially leading to even more mistakes.

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