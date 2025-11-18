Texas A&M Wide Receiver Named Semifinalist For Prestigious Honor
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko worked wonders in the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2024 season, wonders that resulted in him landing wide receiver Mario Craver from the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Through 10 games in the 2025 season, Craver has proved how effective that move was, recording 47 catches for 781 yards and four touchdowns, including a 207-yard performance in Texas A&M's win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
And now, following his impressive campaign that still has two games remaining, Craver now could receive national acclaim for his mind-blowing play.
Craver Named Semifinalist For Biletnikoff Award
Monday afternoon, it was announced that the star wideout transfer was named as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is gifted annually to the season's most outstanding college football receiver, be it a wide receiver or a tight end.
The award is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, who turned in three amazing years with the Florida State Seminoles from 1962 to 1964 and would go on to win Super Bowl XI with the Oakland Raiders.
The award has been given out annually since 1994, and throughout its history, no Texas A&M player has been gifted the award.
In fact, only two receivers from the state of Texas have been named winners of the honor: Texas Tech's Michael Crabtree in both 2007 and 2008, and Baylor's Corey Coleman in 2015.
Craver's performance (and KC Concepcion's for that matter) has spoken volumes in the 2025 season.
During his 207-yard performance against the Fighting Irish, he broke off and spun through two tacklers on his way to an 86-yard touchdown, catching seven passes in the 41-40 win.
Craver's first three games are what really made heads turn during his beginning times in College Station, starting with the season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners, where he recorded eight catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns during a 42-24 win.
That next week, against the Utah State Aggies, Craver continued his tear, notching five catches for 114 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown late in the game that resulted in a 44-22 win.
Craver's speed has also been showcased on the ground, especially his 35 rushing yards against his old buddies from Mississippi State, which included a seven-yard rushing touchdown as the Aggies came out on top 31-9.
After a battle with injuries only allowed him to catch one pass for six yards against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past week, Craver will look to rebound as the Ags host the Samford Bulldogs Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.