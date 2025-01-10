Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Credits Kyle Field Environment 'It Was Jumping!'
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill has been nothing short of phenomenal for Steve Sarkisian's defense in Austin, leading the Longhorns all the way up to their College Football Playoff semifinal Friday against Ohio State.
Hill and the Horns have endured quite the playoff so far, losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship, and then defeating Cam Skattebo and Arizona State in a double-overtime thriller in the Peach Bowl, getting them right back in the CFP fight.
Before the CFP, the Longhorns locked in their spot in the SEC Championship by winning against Texas A&M at Kyle Field to close out the regular season in the first matchup between the two rivals since 2011.
Hill had five total tackles in the 17-7 win against his former school, whom he committed to in July of 2022, before de-committing in November and instead heading west to Austin and choosing to play in the state capital.
And his performance speaks for itself, with his 107 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles making him a highlight in the Longhorn defense.
When Hill was asked about playing against his former school and his decision about leaving A&M, he had nothing but positives for the Maroon and White.
"Do I have to say anything? I mean, I feel like I made the right decision. Look at where I'm at," Hill said. "Decommitting, I want to leave that in the past. Playing at Kyle Field was crazy. I can't lie, the atmosphere was jumping. It was really cool to play in that stadium, of course after decommitting from there. It was fun."
Hill will look to lock Texas into the National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.
