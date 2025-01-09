Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper Named NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month
As the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth in a crowded NFC North with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, another player added an individual accomplishment to their season resume.
Packers linebacker and Texas A&M Aggies alum Edgerrin Cooper was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December/January, after tallying 35 total tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery, and his first career interception.
The Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints with Cooper on the field in December and came up short against the Vikings and the Chicago Bears after a last-second field goal.
Cooper missed the first couple of games of December with a hamstring injury, further showing how impressive his showing during the month was with the less amount of time played.
The Aggie linebacker now has 57 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble on a splendid rookie campaign.
His going will get tougher come this weekend when the Packers head to the "City of Brotherly Love" to take on the No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and their red-hot MVP candidate, running back Saquon Barkley, who became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season.
Not to mention, Saquon and the rest of the Eagles starters got a break in the season finale against the New York Giants, giving them an extra dose of rest for the playoffs, while Cooper and the rest of Green Bay played everyone against the Bears as they attempted to improve their seeding, which came up short after the Bears' last second field goal, dropping the Packers to the seventh seed.
If there was ever a chance for Edgerrin Cooper to prove his Defensive Rookie of the Year potential, this upcoming weekend couldn't have come at a better time.
