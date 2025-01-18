Texas Longhorns Transfer to Visit Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have already made a ton of new additions to their offense this offseason, but a former Texas Longhorns player could be the latest transfer to call College Station his new home.
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas A&M is set to host Texas tight end transfer Amari Niblack for a visit on Saturday after he entered the portal. With the Longhorns making it to the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Niblack was a late addition to the portal.
Originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Clearwater, FL., Niblack committed to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide out of high school. He spent two years in Tuscaloosa, totaling 21 catches for 342 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those scores came in 2023. Should he commit to Texas A&M, he'd be joining his third SEC team in three seasons.
Niblack then transferred to Texas last offseason but became invisible in Steve Sarkisian's offense, finishing the season with just five catches for 33 yards. One of those five catches went for two yards against the Aggies in the 17-7 loss to Texas on Nov. 30.
Texas A&M lost tight ends Donovan Green (LSU) and Jaden Platt (Arkansas) to the portal but added two replacements in Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher and Auburn's Micah Riley, making the interest in Niblack somewhat head-scratching.
This past season at Texas, Niblack was the third tight end on the depth chart behind Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis, and it's hard to see him wanting to settle for a similar role with Texas A&M.
Time will tell if the Aggies can convince Niblack that College Station is the place to be.
