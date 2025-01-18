Texas A&M Aggies Among Finalists for No. 1 CB in 2026
Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies' coaching staff could be one step closer to resolving their pass defense issues in the near future.
Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, class of 2026 cornerback Chauncey Kennon has narrowed down his collegiate decision to 10 schools around the country, including Texas A&M.
Kennon is currently ranked in the top five on On3's prospects at cornerback in the 2026 class.
The defensive back has narrowed down his decision to the Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State Seminoles, Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Pass defense was a heavy negative for the Aggies this season, giving up an average of 232 passing yards per game, and seemingly running out of steam in the fourth quarter in their last few games.
This is where Kennon, a 6-2, 180-pound cornerback from Sarasota, FL, should come in as a positive to boost the pass defense game should he choose to come to College Station after he graduates next year.
According to 247Sports, Kennon is the top-ranked corner in the 2026 class, the sixth highest in Florida, and the 31st ranked player in the nation.
It would be interesting to see how Coach Elko and his defensive mindset would use the Florida junior should he come to Aggieland.
