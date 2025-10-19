The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M Aggies' Win over Arkansas
Texas A&M football found itself on upset watch versus its rival Arkansas, where the games between these two Southeastern Conference foes always seem to come down to the wire. However, following suit with recent history, the Maroon and White emerged victorious, 45-42.
There was a point in the second quarter where the Aggies seemed to have the lead and all the momentum, but the Razorbacks had other plans in mind. The contest would quickly become a shootout, reminiscent of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.
On that note, let's see what moments fit each of the aforementioned categories in this matchup of old Southwest Conference rivals.
The Good: Tyler White's short day at the office
After scoring a touchdown on its opening drive, the A&M offense was nearly unstoppable for the rest of the contest, punting just twice as the game situation necessitated a back-and-forth touchdown effort.
Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed had one of the most well-rounded games of his career, tallying four total touchdowns as he engineered scoring drive after scoring drive to keep A&M in the lead for the rest of the game after going ahead on its first drive.
The Maroon and White benefitted from a welcome-to-college-football performance from wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, a redshirt freshman who proved to be a difference maker with a clutch 37-yard first-down grab and another 24-yard touchdown catch.
Running back Rueben Owens II stepped up in his temporary RB1 role with two rushing scores as punter Tyler White booted the ball just twice as the Aggies kept the offense churning without turning the ball over.
The Bad: 57-yard touchdown run negated by holding penalty
An explosive 57-yard scamper by Reed looked to be the nail in the coffin for the Razorbacks' comeback effort, but it would come back thanks to a holding call. It would result in the Aggies' second punt of the night and left the offense wanting in the latter part of the fourth quarter.
This was not the only time A&M saw a touchdown get called back due to a holding penalty, though the first time was far more fortunate, as the Aggies found the endzone the following play.
The Ugly: The last two minutes of the first half send the game on a roller coaster
Simply put, the waning moments of the second quarter were one of the most gut-wrenching moments of the season thus far for the Aggies. After scoring 21 points to gain a fifteen-point edge, the Razorbacks erupted on offense, scoring 14 unanswered points in less than two minutes to put Arkansas within one at the end of the first half.
Holding onto momentum is paramount to winning in such a dominant conference, and the Aggies need to learn how to extend their lead before moments like these look to doom their perfect season. After surrendering these two touchdowns, the Maroon and White were able to force just two punts.