The Next Tight End Player Who Could Follow Nate Boerkircher To The NFL

Eight names.

Micah Riley. Houston Thomas. Richie Anderson. Caleb Tafua. Luke Braden. Kiotti Armstrong. Carter Braugh. KK Johnson.

One of those men could be the next Nate Boerkircher. Who might it be?

No telling, but the Texas A&M football program has done an awesome job at forming players into highly rated NFL prospects, and this upcoming season is another perfect opportunity that presents itself for head coach Mike Elko & Co. to produce several talented names to be the next great tight end.

With the 2026-27 season quickly approaching and a ton of high-caliber weapons that sit in the tight end room for Marcel Reed, this is the name that everyone should turn their eyes to when they touch the football and build up their NFL-caliber resume.

Richie Anderson

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Richie Anderson III (88) scores a touchdown against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fresno State has a history of developing a ton of NFL stars who have come out of the college ranks into the professional ranks. Look at examples like the Carr brothers. Derek and David Carr. What about the wide receiver? Davante Adams. Offensive stars come from Fresno State.

Stars come out of Texas A&M, too. Look at the tight ends over the past several years who have gone on to the NFL. There have been stars like Jalen Wydermyer, Jace Sternberger, and Martellus Bennett, all of whom have awesome careers in the Maroon and White.

Anderson is the next player on the list who will carry on his legacy. He’ll get to fill the position that Boerkircher held last season. There’s a wide open competition, and it’s his to take.

Over the time Anderson was at Fresno State, he appeared in all 13 games and started 12, accumulating 31 catches for 300 yards. He posted three receiving touchdowns and had a nine-game streak with a reception. His career high came against Nevada, when he reeled in 7 receptions for 67 yards.

The 6-foot-4 weapon from Tualatin, Oregon, is widely known for his huge hands. Not only that, he is a great weapon in the red zone, which is something A&M really values and will help him grow in.

There is notable speed on routes and even better blocking, which will help any team in the run game. He thrives in gap schemes and will do anything to protect his quarterback at any cost. He’s a team player who demonstrates strong leadership and will be encouraging to all his teammates.

That has an NFL prospect written all over it. Watch out for No. 84 this fall.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.