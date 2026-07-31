The One Thing Texas A&M Must Prove Before Anyone Believes in a CFP Run

The Texas A&M Aggies found success last season, including capping off the year with the program's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff and nearly missing out on a conference championship appearance.

That was last season, though, and head coach Mike Elko is aware that nothing from last year is guaranteed for the upcoming season. With the same lofty goals as last year, but a new supporting cast, the Aggies will enter the year with many doubting what they can accomplish.

Replacing lost talent across the roster was never going to be easy. Still, if Elko and the Aggies can prove that the staunch defense, which has become a mainstay of Aggies football, is back despite the personnel replacements in 2026, it would quiet doubts about another postseason run.

Can the Aggies Dominate on Defense Again?

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko is a defensive-minded coach, and he takes pride in building one of the most fearsome and havoc-inducing groups in the sport. Last season was a perfect example of what he is constructing in College Station, with the defensive front recording the most sacks in the sport and dominating both pass and run defense.

Those major contributors, though, have for the most part left and moved on to the next level, including Taurean York at linebacker, who was often praised as the heartbeat of the defense. The Aggies did, for all intents and purposes, reload for the season by adding depth to the roster and critical pieces from the transfer portal.

With a secondary returning that is one of the more veteran groups in the conference and is expected to take a massive step up from this past season, they look to be the shining light in 2026. However, much of their success depends on the players in front of them, and Ray Coney looks like the perfect replacement for York.

The defensive line, a staple of success for Elko's defense, is reloaded, and new transfer piece Anto Saka looks to prove why many NFL draft analysts have him placed so highly. The pieces are clearly there for the Aggies in 2026, and they will once again have talent across the field, but now it is about living up to expectations. If they do that, it could be another year of success in College Station.

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