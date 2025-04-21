WATCH: Texas A&M Fan Favorite Alum Scores Hilarious TD In Legends Flag Football Game
The annual Texas A&M Maroon vs. White spring game makes for an entertaining watch for Aggie football fans.
Getting to see the team's progression through spring camp, watching whatever new transfers the team picked up and seeing how well they perform.
Another entertaining spectacle for the Aggie spring game is the halftime show, which is a flag football game between two teams of Texas A&M legends. Teams captained by Aggie royalty in linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Mike Evans respectively, each of the two teams were still able to put on some eye-opening plays, proving that at least some of the respective legends still have it.
This included former running back Jorvorskie Lane, who scored a receiving touchdown in the contest in a way you would not think imaginable, and definitely wouldn't fly in a standard American football game.
But even we have to give a hand to the quick thinking by the Aggie back.
Take a look:
Lane took a quick break in the end zone, before hopping up at the next play after the ball was snapped and easily found himself wide open for the score.
Lane, who played for the Aggies from 2005-2008 under head coaches Dennis Franchione and Mike Sherman, totaled 461 carries for 2,090 yards and 49 rushing touchdowns during his time in College Station, which included a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2006.
After going undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, Lane would participate in a couple seasons with the Indoor Football League before finally getting an NFL gig with the Miami Dolphins in 2012.
He would play in all 16 games, starting five of them, rushed for 13 yards with two touchdowns while also accruing 79 receiving yards and an additional touchdown, and even threw a touchdown pass.
He would then spend two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fellow Aggie Mike Evans before quietly exiting the NFL.