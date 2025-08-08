WATCH: Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Shines in Preseason Game vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith, better known as "Sub-Zero" amongst Aggie football fans, may still be yet to show how explosive he can be in the NFL as he was in College Station, but it's safe to say he's still finding ways to drop jaws with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Taking on more of a special teams role in Nick Sirianni's game plan rather than a straight up wide receiver, Smith has slowly begun to come around in his professional setting, already having a Super Bowl championship under his belt after the Eagles manhandled the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs this year.
And if Smith could produce like he did Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, then he may find his way onto the WR3 spot on the Eagles' offensive depth chart.
Smith Caught a Touchdown and Had an Impressive Punt Return Against Cincinnati
In the Eagles' 34-27 preseason win over the Bengals, Smith played a role in the team's victory, hauling in a six-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, and shortly after putting the reigning Super Bowl champions in prime field position after a sensational punt return that saw the former Aggie return specialist juke and move his way into the open field, basically getting a police escort down the sideline until he was finally shoved out of bounds around the Cincinnati 30-yard line.
Here is the latter play:
Unlike the Eagles, the Bengals played their starters for the beginning of Thursday night's game, which saw them get out to an early lead thanks to two touchdown passes from Joe Burrow, including one to Ja'Marr Chase, but as the reserves came in, a 17-point second quarter by Philly gave them the momentum shift they needed, and the Bengals couldn't do much once Burrow and the rest of the starters were seated.
Smith played five years at Texas A&M, starting out as a wide receiver and return specialist before playing a few games as a running back before the 2020 season, which saw him run for 293 yards and four touchdowns and also catch 43 passes for 564 yards and six additional scores.
Smith's best receiving season came during his final year in College Station in 2023, catching 53 passes for 795 yards and two scores, while also showing his prowess on special teams with a punt return touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
And with the 152nd overall pick in round five of the 2024 NFL draft, the Eagles took the Sugar Land native, where him being paired with star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith should easily help Smith grow into one of the NFL's best wideouts in his own right.