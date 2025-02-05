Texas A&M Aggies' Ainias Smith Prepares for 'Wild' Super Bowl Experience
Playing in a Super Bowl is special in and of itself, but doing so as a rookie is something only a lucky few will ever get to experience.
On Sunday, former Texas A&M Aggies fan-favorite Ainias Smith and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Ainias Smith will join that exclusive club.
Smith, a fifth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, hasn't played much throughout his rookie season due to injury, but did score his first career touchdown in Week 18 as Philadelphia's starters rested. Nonetheless, he's hard at work preparing for the big game with his teammates, and is taking in the experience for all it's worth.
“That’s going to be a wild experience,” Smith told KBTX in a virtual interview. “I already know it’s going to be crazy. I don’t know what it’s going to feel like. I remember having [championship] experience when I was a kid- like six years old and I think I had another when when I was like 12 years old. But none like what I’m about to experience on Sunday.”
If anything, Smith believes a quiet rookie season will be valuable experience in the long run.
“Number one, this is a business, for sure,” Smith said. “There’s no games being played. You have to be on your P’s and Q’s at all times. It’s just about being a professional and about how you approach the game, saying ‘if you love the game, then the game is going to love you back,’ and on top of that, the speed of everything: Meetings, the speed on the field, the time that you have to be able to react to certain things.”
In his five seasons with the Aggies, Smith recorded 180 receptions for 2,407 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. He never experienced championship glory with the Aggies, but he undoubtedly played his heart out every time he touchded the field.
Now, he'll finally get that chance on Sunday.
“I’m excited for just the experience, like the process of what it takes to be able to win a Super Bowl," "I’m saying that I know the work is going to be real throughout the next few days. We’ve got to go to work. So, I’m excited to see what type of energy those guys bring and I’m excited to bring my own energy."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Receive Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown on Official Visit
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question