Over the course of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure in Aggieland, Texas A&M assembled multiple top-ranked recruiting classes but struggled to develop consistent talent on the field. From 2018 to 2023, the Aggies cycled through multiple quarterbacks, featured backs and wide receivers, but failed to produce a single position player worthy of an NFL first-round draft pick.

Eventually, something had to change. Enter Mike Elko.

In just two seasons, Elko transformed A&M into a College Football Playoff contender, producing a program-high 10 players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as the No. 1-ranked 2027 recruiting class. With players like KC Concepcion and Isaiah Horton elevating the Aggies’ receiving room, the next wave of playmakers is already on its way to College Station.

What Four-Star WR Jaden Upshaw Brings to Texas A&M

Texas A&M lands a massive commitment from four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw. | Jaden Upshaw (@J2Upshaw) on X

After an official recruiting visit on May 29, Jaden Upshaw committed to Texas A&M over multiple decorated programs, such as Miami, Alabama, Auburn and Boston College.

Upshaw joins Elko’s roster from Leesburg, Georgia, as the No. 9-ranked wide receiver in the 2027 class with a 0.9813 composite player rating according to 247Sports.

Over the course of his freshman season at Lee County High School, Upshaw received varsity letters, recording 15 catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns. But it wasn’t until a breakout sophomore campaign that the Leesburg native introduced himself to the world.

In 2024, Upshaw led Lee County to Georgia’s 5A State Semifinals, securing 63 receptions for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Upshaw put up similar numbers in 2025, catching 47 passes for 902 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as a Navy All-American Bowl appearance as an underclassman.

Aside from another elite recruit in the Aggies’ offensive repertoire, Upshaw’s commitment represents a major milestone for Elko’s football program — A&M as a premier destination for up-and-coming pass-catchers.

Aggies Upgrade Offensive Inventory

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) before the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Under Fisher, the Aggies lacked playmakers on offense. But when Elko arrived in College Station in 2024, he made A&M’s wide receiver room a top priority.

“When we got here, we talked about the need to upgrade playmakers on offense, and that position group, in particular, was a group where we felt like we had to do it,” Elko said in a spring availability on March 24. “I think we’ve built a room that has a lot of dynamic playmakers and a lot of playmaking capability.”

For years, Texas A&M struggled to translate elite recruiting rankings into offensive production. Under Elko, that narrative appears to be changing.

With Upshaw’s commitment, the Aggies continue to build a foundation of elite talent, alongside a proven track record as an NFL pipeline.

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