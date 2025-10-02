Will Lee Ⅲ Answers Important Texas A&M Questions
One thing that’s great to see in the locker room is when players take responsibility for their mistakes and go out the next week to address them.
That’s what Will Lee Ⅲ has done after a few rocky starts.
“I just got to play my game,” Lee said earlier in the season. “I go to do what I’m supposed to do and the game’s going to come to me.”
Auburn came into Kyle Field planning to attack the secondary, but Lee and the rest of the defense only gave up 10 points. After the game, Lee spoke early in the week in the press availability about what he thought about his play and what’s ahead for A&M.
Shutting Down Auburn
Against the Tigers, Lee has a total of six tackles, with four of those being solo. He was challenged by a very speedy receiver room, with wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton leading the way, but he helped contribute to the Tigers recording only 125 yards in the air.
Lee got asked a question on how he shut down the Auburn pass game, and he gave an honest answer about how it was achieved, especially against someone like Coleman.
“Really just the scheme we had put in for that week,” Lee said. “Just having a big, athletic receiver like that, we got to take into account that he’s going to be dangerous,” Lee said.
Belief in the secondary's ability to shut down any receiving core was something Lee had confidence in. Still, he acknowledged that every week presents its own challenge in going out and executing.
“Everyone’s going to have a good receiver,” Lee said. “We playing the best conference in the world, so everyone’s going to have that great receiver and he’s going to be a problem, so we just got to find that scheme to suit them and do what we need to do to stop them.”
Assessing Play
Focused up.
Those are the words Lee uttered when discussing how he believes he has done when he’s been on the field.
“I had a little rough start in the beginning,” Lee said. “That’s just me being human. Like coach Elko said, when you slack, that’s when things start going downhill, so I had to pick it up real quick and get back to my normal self, and I showed that during the Auburn game. That confidence is back flowing.”
Penalties were something the defense knew it needed to adjust, so there was more confidence on the field as it struggled down the stretch in games. Lee specified that it was all about discipline and how it needs to improve.
“We just got to be more disciplined,” Lee said. “We gotta focus on the little details and do what we need to do, and if we eliminate that, we’ll be just fine.”
Looking Ahead To The Bulldogs
The last time A&M played Mississippi State, it didn’t go well in Starkville, Mississippi. This time around, both teams appear different and feature dynamic playmakers who will have a significant impact on the game. One of those groups is the wide receivers whom Lee is looking forward to meeting on the field.
“They got great receivers,” Lee said. “They are real explosive.”
Senior Brenen Thompson and junior Anthony Evans III are the Bulldogs' best two receivers and have combined for over 600 yards. Lee has watched film and recognizes the talent and playmaking abilities the duo has.
“Watching them play Tennessee last week, that’s a real explosive offense and they’re really efficient, so they make a lot of guys miss and a lot of guys mess up, so we just got to play locked in and stay true to everything,” Lee said.
The Aggies battle the Bulldogs on Saturday, October 4, at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.