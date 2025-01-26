3 Takeaways From Texas A&M Aggies Crushing Loss to Texas Longhorns
When the Texas A&M Aggies were referred to as a "second half team," this is not what it meant.
What started in Austin as another runaway win for the Aggie basketball team ended in heartbreak for the 12th Man, as Longhorns guard Tramon Mark hit in a layup off the glass with just three seconds left, capping off a 22-point comeback for Texas in Austin on Saturday.
The loss brings the No. 13 Aggies to 15-5 on the year and will likely result in a drop of their ranking in the AP Top 25.
Wade Taylor's 15 points and Manny Obaseki's 13 were the only points in double figures for the Aggies as the overall defensive collapse truly did the Maroon and White in at the Moody Center.
With that, here are some takeaways from the game.
Free Throw Woes Continue
The Aggies only attempted eight free throws in the contest, but they only made three of them, with the 37.5 percent displayed another upsetting performance from the line by the Ags. With the margin of this defeat, one can only imagine how the outcome would've been had the team been efficient at free throws today.
Improvement Beyond the Arc
What the Aggies lacked in free throws, they made up for in three-pointers, shooting 52.2 percent from downtown, making 12 of 23 shots.
Taylor IV led the way, sinking five of his eight three-point attempts.
Lack of Discipline?
The Longhorns, on the other hand, went 14-17 from the charity stripe off of 15 fouls by the Aggies. There is a good chance that this played the biggest role in the Texas comeback, and so the word from Buzz Williams to his men should be make free throws and prevent the other team from shooting free throws of their own.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years