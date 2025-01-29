Texas A&M Aggies Rule Out One Player vs. Oklahoma Sooners
The Texas A&M Aggies will be without one of their starters for tonight's matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in College Station.
Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington was ruled out on the SEC student-athlete availability report Tuesday, as he'll miss his first game of the season.
Washington suffered a left ankle injury in the second half of Saturday's 70-69 loss to the Texas Longhorns. He was in visible pain and had to be helped off the court but surprisingly returned to the game not too long after.
He was seen with a walking boot on his left foot during pregame warmups Tuesday.
Take a look:
This season, he's averaging 5.0 points, a team-high 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest. He's started all 20 games for the Aggies this season.
The Aggies pulled off a thrilling comeback in the 80-78 win over then-No. 17 Oklahoma on Jan. 8 in Norman. With Wade Taylor IV out, Zhuric Phelps led A&M with 34 points and hit the go-ahead triple with 19 seconds to play to raly the Aggies from down 18 in the second half.
"This year you only play three teams twice, so that's different than five," Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said on The Aggie Basketball Hour. "With Oklahoma, there is our game study from before. They're a different team than before the bye with how they use their pieces, but there is some familiarity."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Impress 5-Star OT on Visit