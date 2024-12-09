All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Take Down Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock

Wade Taylor had 19 points and Jace Carter added 16 in the meeting between former conference rivals.

Aaron Raley

Nov 15, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts to a foul during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts to a foul during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team had a successful trip to Fort Worth to take on their former conference rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, defeating the Raiders 72-67 in their first meeting since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

Star point guard Wade Taylor led the way in terms of scoring for the Ags, with 19 points. Guard Zhuric Phelps added 12 points, Jace Carter scored 16 off the bench, including 13 in the first half, and Solomon Washington led the team with nine total rebounds, including six offensive boards.

The Aggies led a close game at halftime, 34-31, and never looked back in the second half, going on an 11-0 run at one point to shut the door on their former foes for their fourth consecutive win of the season.

The team showed improvement from their recent struggles with free throws, sinking 13 of 18 attempts from the charity stripe today.

Buzz Williams and crew face a tall task coming up this Saturday, taking on the No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers at 11:00 a.m. in the Indy Classic in Indianapolis.

Aaron Raley
