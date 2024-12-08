All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies to Play USC Trojans in Las Vegas Bowl

The Texas A&M Aggies have one more chance to end their season on a high note.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 21-7 at halftime.
It's been a rough end to the regular season for the Texas A&M Aggies after dropping three of their last four games, but there's still a chance to end Year 1 of the Mike Elko era on a high note.

To close out the season, the Aggies will face the USC Trojans in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (obviously) on Dec. 27 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

USC finished its first regular season in the Big Ten at a disappointing 6-6, 4-5 in conference play. The Trojans started the season off strong, beating the LSU Tigers in a 27-20 thriller in Vegas, ironically enough. The season started to go off the rails once conference play began, as the Trojans lost five of their first seven Big Ten Games.

Most recently, the Trojans lost 49-35 at home to arch rival Notre Dame in the final game of the regular season. That was also their only loss of the season that came by more than one score.

A&M and USC have met three times in the past (twice in bowl games), with the Trojans winning all three games. The last meeting between the two teams came on Dec. 31, 1977, when USC defeated A&M 47-28 in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston.

