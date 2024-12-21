4-Star 2026 Tight End Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The good news just keeps rolling for the Texas A&M Aggies in both the NCAA Transfer Portal and now on the recruiting trail.
Caleb Tafua, a junior tight end out of Lakewood High School in Lakewood, California, announced to On3 Sports that he will be committing to Texas A&M over Cal-Berkeley, the USC Trojans, and the Washington Huskies.
He now joins a Texas A&M 2026 class that features four-star talents like edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receiver Aaron Gregory, tight end Xavier Tiller, quarterback Helaman Casuga and defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin along with three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
Tafua also received offers from teams like Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, LSU, Florida, Colorado, Alabama, Penn State, Auburn, UCLA and many more.
Tafua was in attendance for the renewal of the Lone Star Showdown on the gridiron between the Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 30 of this year. After experiencing the game day environment at Kyle Field firsthand, Tafua knew that he belonged in College Station.
"It felt like that was where I needed to be," he told On3.
Tafua is the 11th-ranked tight end in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports' recruitment rankings and No. 26 in the state of California.
With experienced players like Tre Watson and Shane Calhoun finishing up their collegiate tenures, players like Tafua will be solid replacements at the y-spot in College Station whenever they arrive.
