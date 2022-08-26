LSU Tigers Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, aiming to exact some revenge after last year's 27-24 loss in Baton Rouge.

Current Aggie and former Tigers quarterback Max Johnson threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to give LSU a thrilling victory at home.

The was just one of nine wins that LSU has had over A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. The Tigers lead the all-time series 35-22-3 dating back to the first meeting in 1899.

LSU, after a 6-7 record, parted ways with coach Ed Orgeron just two years after winning a College Football Playoff title in 2019. The Tigers hired longtime Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly to replace him, as LSU aims to get back to the mountaintop of college football.

LSU's defense was just slightly below average in the SEC based on offensive yards allowed per game last season. The Tigers gave up the fifth-most offensive yards per game (372.2), passing yards per contest (234.9), and points per game (25.3).

The Tigers were average against the run, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game last season (137.3).

Here at AllAggies.com, we've already taken a look at a general preview of the Tigers as well as offensive players to watch. Now, let's look at the LSU defensive players that the Aggies need to keep tabs on.

S Jay Ward

An experienced senior in the secondary, Ward led the Tigers with two interceptions last season after totaling three picks in 2020.

The third-leading tackler on the team in 2021 (69), Ward also totaled four passes defended and a forced fumble.

Whether Haynes King or Max Johnson starts at quarterback for A&M against the Tigers, Ward will have his eyes peeled in hopes of an interception after failing to record one in last season's win over the Aggies.

LB Micah Baskerville

Baskerville might have been a bit overshadowed behind former Tiger and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark last season, but he was quite impressive nonetheless.

He was second on the team in total tackles (83) and had two sacks. He also added three passes defended and a 54-yard interception last season against Florida that helped spark a 49-42 win.

The senior is in position to be LSU's top tackler this season and a leader of the defense.

DE B.J Ojulari

Ojulari was a beast on the interior last season, as he led the Tigers with seven sacks while totaling 54 tackles and recording a pass defense.

With many of the SEC's sack-leaders gone for the NFL, Ojulari could contend with Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. as the conference leader in that category as he begins his junior season.

While that will be difficult to accomplish to say the least, at 6-3, 245, Ojulari a lengthy and agile pass-rusher on the edge and is certainly in line to lead LSU in sacks once again.

