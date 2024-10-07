Aggies in the NFL: Mike Evans Hits Another Career Milestone, Christian Kirk Shines
In a productive week for Texas A&M alumni in the pros, Mike Evans continued to build his Canton-worthy resume, and the fact that he is still as productive as he is after 10 seasons in the pros is just as amazing.
Evans caught five passes for 62 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Evans' pair of receiving scores put him above Davante Adams for the active career leader in receiving touchdowns.
This coming just a few days after Evans set the Tampa Bay all-time scoring record, it has definitely been a season of record-setting for the Aggie wideout.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk was also very productive on the gridiron, catching four passes for 88 yards and he and Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to their first victory of the season, a 37-34 triumph over their division-rival, the Indianapolis Colts.
De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins logged three carries for 18 yards and one reception for -1 yards before he exited the Dolphins' 15-10 win over the New England Patriots due to a concussion.
Josh Reynolds of the Denver Broncos made his sole reception of the day count, as it was a nine-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix as the Broncos trucked past the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18.
Myles Garrett did not register any stats as the Cleveland Browns struggled overall as a team against the Washington Commanders, losing 34-13.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson registered four total tackles in Dallas' nail-biting win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Sunday Night Football game, 20-17.
Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and he will miss the next four games.