Mike Evans Sets Yet Another Career Milestone With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Another week on the gridiron, and another record set by Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro receiver Mike Evans.
The former Aggie wideout set another career mark last night against the Atlanta Falcons, catching a pair of touchdown passes from Baker Mayfield to become the 25th player all-time to reach 100 career touchdowns, as well as becoming the new active career leader in receiving touchdowns, dethroning Raiders WR Davante Adams, who has missed the past couple of games due to injury.
Evans also became the all-time leading scorer for the Buccaneers this past Sunday after catching a touchdown in a dominant 33-16 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Aggie still has quite a ways to go if he wants to hold the all-time NFL receiving touchdowns record, as he is still far behind the legendary San Francisco 49ers receiver Jerry Rice, who has 197 career scores.
Evans would finish the game with five receptions on seven targets for 62 yards and the two touchdowns. Despite his efforts, the Bucs came up short in overtime by a score of 36-30 after Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins found KhaDarel Hodge for the 45-yard walk-off touchdown, which came as a part of Cousins' 509 passing yards on the night, a new Atlanta Falcons record.
With the loss, the Buccaneers and Falcons are now tied atop the NFC South standings at 3-2 and should the New Orleans Saints win against the back-to-back defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, there will be a three-way fight for the crown.
Speaking of the Saints, they are the next opponent for Mike Evans and the Buccaneers next Sunday at noon on FOX. Having faced the team twice a year for the past decade, Evans should have no problem doing what he does best as he looks to add to an already Hall of Fame-worthy career resume.