Myles Garrett Had Blunt Response on Not Getting Sack Record vs. Steelers
Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't sweating the NFL sack record with one game left in the regular season.
Garrett is on the cusp of making unrivaled history with 22 sacks on the year, just one full sack away from breaking the league's single-season record (22.5) shared by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Steelers' T.J. Watt.
Garrett entered Sunday's game against the Steelers hoping to finally accomplish the elusive feat against Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback he's never sacked in his career thus far. But as fate would have it, Rodgers escaped Garrett time and time again, with the Steelers star even flashing Garrett a wry smile once after getting rid of the ball.
After the Browns played spoiler to the Steelers in a 13-6 underdog win, Garrett spoke candidly about not clinching the record he would've wanted today.
"To an extent, I feel like they were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron [Rodgers] than getting the win," Garrett said. "And I think that's what came back to bite them. They'll have to fight it out with Baltimore next week, but I'm just proud of the guys for getting this win. That's the main thing."
Many in the NFL community would agree with Garrett, given how quickly Rodgers was getting the ball out of his hands and checking it down to his receivers all game long. Garrett finished with one tackle and one quarterback hit; his Browns teammates Grant Delpit and Alex Wright were able to take down Rodgers, though, and got a sack apiece.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski chimed in on Garrett’s performance in his postgame presser, noting that Garrett “shows up on the stat sheet in a bunch of different areas, even in ways you don’t always see.”
Garrett went on to explain why he wasn't giving up on the Browns despite their 4-12 record this season:
"No one signed up to lose at all," continued Garrett. "I don't care what the situation is with the record, not a single one of us want to line up and lay down to a team or a man that's in front of us. We got put here in this place, or selected, whatever it was, drafted to come here and win. Has it always been that way? No. But I'll be d---ed if I'm going to go out there and lay down to another team just because we want some more draft picks. That's just not me."
As for whether Garrett will finally get that last elusive sack in Week 18's season finale against the Bengals? He's pretty sure he's got it in the bag.
"Absolutely. Why shouldn't I be?" Garrett said, when asked if he was confident he could break the record next week. "Four more quarters, 60 more minutes, however you want to draw it up. It'll get done."