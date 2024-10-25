All Aggies

Analyst Believes 'Legendary' Texas A&M Aggies Defense is Key to Win vs. LSU Tigers

According to SEC Network college football analyst Roman Harper, the Aggies' defense will be the key to their success this Saturday vs. LSU.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies have not been perfect through their first seven games of the season.

Nevertheless, they are undefeated in conference play and sit at 6-1 overall on the season, with the ability to control their own destiny in reaching both the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

So how have they done it?

One of the many reasons is the way that head coach Mike Elko has been able to get the Texas A&M defense to perform on a week-in-week-out basis, despite some struggles offensively.

That has been particularly true on third down as well, where the Aggies are tied for the 16th best third down in the nation, allowing just 29 first downs conversions on 94 third down attempts they have faced.

According to SEC Network college football analyst Roman Harper, the Aggies' defense will be the key to their success this Saturday vs. LSU.

“The stuff (the Aggies) do on defense on third down is legendary,” Harper said. “They get guys so confused. They make so many plays on what they do design-wise on third down. It really gives every quarterback they face problems. They get free runners on the quarterback. And that’s where they’ve really won.”

Arguably the biggest strength of the Aggies' defense has been the defensive line, which many believe to be one of the very best in College Football.

And according to Harper, that defensive line will once again be the key for this team heading into their matchup vs. the Tigers.

"I really like what Texas A&M is doing, because you never see their real weaknesses because of what they do defensively, and they've got some real big purple people eaters up front," Harper said. "They were highly rated as far as the recruiting process. And now they were young pups that are becoming young boy dogs. And because of that, they can give LSU a lot of problems.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS

MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies WR Josh Reynolds Injured in Shooting

MORE: Mike Elko Sends Message to Texas A&M Fans Before LSU Game

MORE: LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is Impressed With Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko

MORE: 'Doesn't Come Easy!' Mike Elko Impressed With Aggies After Road Win In Starkville

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Might Not Have Believed Mike Elko, But Now They Have To

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News