Analyst Believes 'Legendary' Texas A&M Aggies Defense is Key to Win vs. LSU Tigers
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies have not been perfect through their first seven games of the season.
Nevertheless, they are undefeated in conference play and sit at 6-1 overall on the season, with the ability to control their own destiny in reaching both the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.
So how have they done it?
One of the many reasons is the way that head coach Mike Elko has been able to get the Texas A&M defense to perform on a week-in-week-out basis, despite some struggles offensively.
That has been particularly true on third down as well, where the Aggies are tied for the 16th best third down in the nation, allowing just 29 first downs conversions on 94 third down attempts they have faced.
According to SEC Network college football analyst Roman Harper, the Aggies' defense will be the key to their success this Saturday vs. LSU.
“The stuff (the Aggies) do on defense on third down is legendary,” Harper said. “They get guys so confused. They make so many plays on what they do design-wise on third down. It really gives every quarterback they face problems. They get free runners on the quarterback. And that’s where they’ve really won.”
Arguably the biggest strength of the Aggies' defense has been the defensive line, which many believe to be one of the very best in College Football.
And according to Harper, that defensive line will once again be the key for this team heading into their matchup vs. the Tigers.
"I really like what Texas A&M is doing, because you never see their real weaknesses because of what they do defensively, and they've got some real big purple people eaters up front," Harper said. "They were highly rated as far as the recruiting process. And now they were young pups that are becoming young boy dogs. And because of that, they can give LSU a lot of problems.
