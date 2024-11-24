Halftime: Aggies Down 2 Touchdowns to Auburn After Abysmal 1st Half
Halfway through their penultimate game of the regular season, the Texas A&M Aggies find themselves deep in a hole they don't have much time to come back from.
A missed field goal and an interception told the story of their offensive woes through two quarters, meanwhile the Auburn Tigers are cruising behind stellar play from graduate quarterback Payton Thorne, who has 190 passing yards and as many touchdown passes (2) as incompletions.
Entering the matchup, the narrative for Texas A&M was whether or not it was going to give Auburn the attention it needed to in order to avoid a repeat of its road beatdown at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Luckily, the final few drives seemed to pivot from the helplessness the Aggies were displaying in the first quarter, but at halftime, they still find themselves down by two scores, 21-7.
Beyond Thorne, Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter finished just shy of the 50 yard rushing mark, and has been a catalyst for the quick consistency Auburn established on offense.
On the other end of things, Marcel Reed is 9-for-16 for just 88 yards and an interception, while Amari Daniels is shouldering the load in the backfield behind him. The Aggies generated 168 yards of total offense, and showed signs of life near the end of the half, but couldn't convert their final drive into more points.
Entering the second half, the Aggies will need to revamp their defense to contain Thorne and prevent a slew of completions that keep Auburn on the field. On offense, preventing minor mistakes will be the name of the game.
Texas A&M has some work to do, but it's got a second half to go — and a ton to play for.
