Buzz Williams Previews Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: 'They're Really Good'
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams met with the media Thursday to preview Friday's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Reed Arena.
Here's some of what he had to say:
On if there's similarities with last year's Ohio State team:
"Coach (Jake Diebler) was on their staff with Coach (Chris) Holtmann ;ast year, and we played on the first Friday in November. Anytime you're playing that early in November, it's hard to know what any team is or their style of play, to be honest. So I think Coach (Holtmann) got let go, maybe Valentine's Day. Then I think they went 5-1 to close Big Ten play out. I think they went 1-1 in the Big Ten tournament. I think they went 2-1 in the NIT and 2-0 thus far. So we've really just tried to concentrate most heavily on those 13 games. I think anytime you get put in a spot like that as a coach, it's hard to know if you completely throw everything away that you were doing in February. So completely different team relative to Ohio State's commitment to their collective and the talent they want to have in revenue sports, it's evident they've done an incredible job."
On which Ohio State players stand out to him:
"Two McDonald's All-Americans starting for them. No. 2 (Bruce Thornton) is a First-Team All-American point guard. We played against him last year, but they are ultra talented, and I do think Coach Diebler had some part of responsibility offensively last year and and you can tell that's one of many of his gifts, and what they're trying to accomplish, offensively, but stereotypically, a brand new team in many respects. (Thornton) is going to play 35, 36 minutes. No. 1, (Meechie Johnson Jr.) we know he started there. Last year when we played him, he was at South Carolina. Now he's back. Transfer from San Diego State No. 8 (Micah Parrish), transfer from Duke, No. 13 (Sean Stewart), transfer from Kentucky, No. 4 (Aaron Bradshaw). ... No. 0 (John Mobley Jr.) shooting 88 percent from three to start his college career, which is otherworldly. 21 (Devin Royal) was on their team last year. He's a returner. He played seven minutes against us. He's made a great sophomore leap in regards to the minutes he's playing and the role that he has. So, different personnel, hard to know if it's exactly what they were doing last year, because I think some of what they did to close down the year was probably what they had been doing all year."
On Ohio State's talent and size:
They're big, not necessarily just inside. They're just big, period. (Thornton) is big, like 'bully you' big, not necessarily tall. But yeah, it's as talented of a team that will have been here in a while. They're really good."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here.Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
'Correct Them Now!' Buzz Williams Addresses Texas A&M Aggies Faults
Buzz Williams Previews Impact of Texas A&M Transfers
Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Ranked No. 5 in SEC Preseason Poll
Hayden Hefner Predicts Big Run From Texas A&M Aggies Men's Basketball In 2024