Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Texas A&M Aggies will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second straight season.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Evan Mahaffey (12) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball will begin its gauntlet portion of the non-conference schedule Friday at Reed Arena in a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

No. 23 Texas A&M enters the game with a 2-1 record while No. 21 Ohio State is 2-0 to start the season, highlighted by an 80-72 win over then-No. 19 Texas in the opener on Nov. 4 in Las Vegas.

"As talented as a team that's been here in a while," Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. "They're really good."

As for the Aggies, they lost their season opener 64-61 to UCF but have since bounced back with blowout victories over East Texas A&M and Lamar. Texas A&M will now begin a tough non-conference slate that starts with Ohio State along with matchups against Oregon, Creighton, Wake Forest, Texas Tech and Purdue.

The Aggies and Buckeyes faced off against in Columbus last season, a game No. 15 Texas A&M won 73-66. Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman all topped the 20-point mark while Bruce Thornton scored a game-high 24 points for Ohio State.

"Ohio State is a great team," Taylor IV said Thursday. "They beat Texas earlier this year. They beat, Youngstown State the other night. They have a great team. They have a couple returners coming back, just like how we do. They went and got some good dudes in the portal. They're playing fast. They can really shoot it. They're long. They have a lot of length. So I'm excited for the matchup. They're aggressive, and we're excited."

Friday's game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT.

Betting Odds, per DraftKings

Texas A&M: -4

How to Watch

SEC Network

