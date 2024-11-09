Texas A&M Aggies Breeze Past East Texas A&M in Home Opener
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies bounced back from their season-opening loss to the UCF Knights on Friday in an 87-55 win over newly-named East Texas A&M, previously Texas A&M-Commerce.
Aggies transfer guard Zhuric Phelps came off the bench and scored a game-high 18 points on 8 of 13 shooting in just 18 minutes of play. Manny Obaseki scored 14 points off the bench as well while Henry Coleman had 14 points and eight rebounds of his own.
In the starting lineup, Wade Taylor IV (10 points, six assists) and Hayden Hefner (13 points) led the way.
Texas A&M led by as many as 35 and never trailed.
"I thought we did a lot of really good things," Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said after the win. " ... One of the things I have learned is we need to give just as much energy and emotion to the growth of our team as the opponent."
Williams praised the team's maturity after the loss to UCF.
"Their maturity was excellent," Williams said. " ... Our growth rate has to be fast relative to the schedule we play. In truth, we will have to respond in real-time."
The Aggies jumped out to a 10-2 lead after triples from Taylor IV and Hefner. A dunk from Obaseki gave them a 30-9 lead at the 9:19 mark of the first half. Texas A&M headed into halftime up 50-24 and never looked back.
Texas A&M will continue non-conference play on Monday at home against Lamar at 7 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Marcel Reed Announced As Starting Quarterback For Texas A&M Against South Carolina
Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Shares Message from Conner Weigman
Steve Spurrier Believes Marcel Reed Is 'Much Better' Than Conner Weigman
'That's What Makes Him Great': Mike Elko Praises Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Explains Decision to Bench Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed