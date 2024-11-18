Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Kickoff Time Announced
The highly-anticipated matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 30 in College Station officially has a kickoff time.
It was announced Monday the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Kyle Field. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.
Depending on how things play out this Saturday, both the Longhorns and Aggies could potentially be fighting for a spot in the SEC Championship Game in a matchup that will also hold major College Football Playoff implications.
The hype surrounding the renewed rivalry has been building since the offseason, something Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York talked about during SEC Media Days in July.
“I don’t talk to anybody from Texas," York said, asserting his stance on the rivalry. "It’s that personal to me.”
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has emphasized how important the game is as well.
"In my four years at Texas A&M, even though we never played ... it still was the single most important thing to Texas A&M," Elko said in July. "Obviously that's something that we take seriously. That's a rivalry that means an awful lot to our fan base, to the program, the history of the rivalry, and the tradition. ... I think it's great for the state — great for college football — that that rivalry is coming back," he added. "When you have two brands like that that are that close to each other, they should play. They should play meaningful games. ... I'm sure it will be an unbelievable atmosphere."
