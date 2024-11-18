Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies 'Not Concerned' After Win over New Mexico State
After Marcel Reed was officially named the Texas A&M Aggies' starting quarterback for the remainder of the season following a second-half meltdown against South Carolina, the freshman got another chance at a full game with Conner Weigman backing him up.
The result? A blowout victory at home over New Mexico State.
"I think we came out strong," Reed said following the contest. "We executed where we were supposed to."
On the evening, Reed finished with 268 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and an interception. Both Weigman and Aggies third-stringer Miles O'Neil got playing time in the second half as Texas A&M used the game to fine-tune some of its game plan.
Ironically, a 35-point margin of victory wasn't enough to cover the spread, and all things considered, wasn't as high as it could have been. Reed was the first to acknowledge that.
"I got sloppy in the second quarter," he said. "I should have thrown that pick out of bounds, but you have to live with it."
Between finding Moose Muhammad III and handling business enough to keep New Mexico State at bay, Reed played to his strengths — including a few he's worked on over the past few weeks.
"Being able to read the defense," Reed said of what he's improved on. "Being a vocal leader and being able to command the offense."
As the Aggies look ahead to their two-week conference stretch, Reed will play a big role in their success and will have to continue to step up in order to keep them tied atop the SEC.
What was on display on Saturday, however, wasn't anything that worried him, or Mike Elko.
That was perhaps the biggest positive.
"No," Elko said when asked if he was concerned at the win." You go into this game wanting to handle business. You do what you have to do."
