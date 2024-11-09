'Felt Really Good!' Phelps, Obaseki In High Spirits After Victory Vs. East Texas A&M
After a disappointing season-opening loss to UCF, the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team got back to their winning ways in dominant fashion Friday night, defeating the East Texas A&M Lions by a score of 87-55.
The Aggies never trailed during the game, and were up by 26 at halftime.
Zhuric Phelps, a transfer from SMU, made his season debut Friday night after missing the opener with a hand injury, and he did not disappoint, leading the Aggies with 18 points as he defeated his younger brother, Evan, a guard for the Lions.
Phelps expressed his enjoyment of playing against his younger brother, and even showed love to his father, Cleveland Phelps, for getting them both to that point.
"I played against him (Evan) last year, but it's a great feeling," Phelps said. "Shout out to my dad. Without him, me and him don't get there, so big shout out to my pops."
Phelps also talked about taking advantage of what the Lions were giving to them, driving to the rim a lot more on offense, as opposed to settling for mid-range jumpers.
"It wasn't necessarily the plan, I think me and Manny (Obaseki) we were just taking what they were giving us, you know, straight line drives and we just took advantage of that, so it was just the feel of the game, really," Phelps said.
Obaseki was present at the postgame press conference alongside Phelps and also thanked his parents, as well as his teammates for raising his self-esteem after the tough loss on Monday.
"I kind of got into my own head, I started to say negative things, think negative thoughts, but then I just kind of remembered that I put in a lot of work," Obaseki said. "My teammates believe in me and I think another thing today was I was talking to my parents and they were telling me how proud they were of me and everything I've done and how I represent our last name and that kind of relieved me a lot."
Phelps, Obaseki and the rest of the Aggie team get a short rest as they prepare to host the Lamar Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. Monday night.
