Former Texas A&M Transfer OL Bryce Foster Finds New Home

Former Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster has found a new home.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, hoping to find a fresh start at a new Power Conference program.

Since entering the portal, he has taken multiple high-level visits, including to USC and Oregon in recent weeks - the most recent of which being to Eugene to check out the Ducks, where former teammate Evan Stewart recently transferred this offseason.

On Sunday, Foster settled on his new destination. However, it will be in the Big 12, rather than the Big Ten, with Foster committing to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, where he should pencil in immediately as a starter.

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Foster played in all 12 games this past season for the Aggies, starting eight, and was an anchor and key part of the line for the entirety of the year.

In 2022, Foster started the first four games of the season. However, that season was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury.

In 2021, Foster started all 12 of the Aggies' regular season games and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by SEC coaches and, was named a first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic

He started 28 games in total for the Aggies before his departure.

The Jayhawks - who are have been on the rise under head coach Lance Leipold - would certainly benefit from adding Foster in the new-look Big 12. And if it works out in their favor, they could find themselves challenging for a conference title with Foster as a main piece of that.

MATT GALATZAN

