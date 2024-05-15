'Get There!' Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko Thinks Kyle Field Can Be A Difference Maker This Season
The Texas A&M Aggies have a unique challenge this upcoming season. Not only are they kicking off (literally) the Mike Elko era in College Station, but theyr'e hoping to once again become relevant in the discussion of the SEC Championship game.
While Elko is no stranger to Aggieland, serving as the defensive coordinator under former coach Jimbo Fisher from 2018 to 2021. In 2022, Elko took the head job with the Duke Blue Devils.
During a speaking engagement at the Fort Worth A&M Club on Tuesday, Elko touched on the upcoming Aggies' season, the challenges of his first offseason as head coach, and the progress of quarterback Conner Weigman.
Elko touched on the busy offseason and the odd perception of time when attempting to reach spring goals.
“It’s really important that everybody hears this: I cannot tell you how thankful and blessed my family is to be back in Aggieland. We have had a very, very busy five months," Elko said. "Sometimes it feels like five months. Sometimes it feels like five minutes. Sometimes it feels like five years. We’ve been hard at work getting this program back to where it belongs.”
If the Aggies are to have a successful season, it will be in part to the quarterback play, and Conner Weigman is coming off a season-ending foot injury last season. His recovery and rehabilitation are the topics of discussion among Aggies fans and the staff.
“It was a tremendous credit to him [Weigaman] that he went out and competed during spring ball. He was probably about 70 percent healthy when spring ball. He’s probably at about 90-95 today.”
One of the unique benefits of coaching the Aggies football team is the culture and tradition at Kyle Field. Elko knows it's a true home-field advantage when opposing teams come in, and the team will need all of that with teams like the Texas Longhorns coming to town this season.
“Some big challenges inside Kyle Field this year, and my challenge to you is to get there, be loud and make it the environment that I saw it was during my four years here.”
While Elko is pleading for noise at Kyle Field this season, his request might not be necessary if Texas A&M fulfills expecations on the field. That noise will come naturally.