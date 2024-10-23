Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Kickoff Time Announced
The Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to face off on the gridiron on November 2nd at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.
The kickoff time is estimated to be around 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. CST, the SEC announced Monday. The television details have not been set in stone yet, but the SEC has said that the game will air nationally on either ABC, ESPN, or the SEC Network.
The official announcement for both will be made after the upcoming games this Saturday have been played.
The Gamecocks currently sit at 4-3 overall on the 2024 campaign with a 2-3 record against SEC opponents, including an incredible 35-9 beatdown of the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday in Norman. The week before that, they took No. 7 Alabama to the limit in Tuscaloosa, just barely coming up short 27-25. The Gamecocks will take a well-deserved bye week this upcoming week before gearing up to defend their home turf against the Aggies.
On the other hand, the Aggies are rolling along with their six-game winning streak and undefeated SEC record, but they've also got quite an upper hand on Shane Beamer's Gamecocks, with a 9-1 record against them since joining the SEC in 2012.
The lone win would come in 2022, by a close score of 30-24. The Aggies would get back to business in 2023 though, defeating the Gamecocks 30-17.
Be sure to stay tuned after this weekend's game against LSU for all the details you need for the Texas A&M-South Carolina contest.
