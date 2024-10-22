Texas A&M DB Bryce Anderson on Facing LSU: 'This Game Means a Whole Lot to Me'
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies will face off against the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field on Saturday in what could be one of the games of the year in the SEC.
As if the matchup wasn't already big enough, Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson is entering the contest with some extra motivation.
"Pretty much all of my family on my dad's side is from Louisiana, so this game means a whole lot to me," Anderson said Monday.
Anderson, a Beaumont, Texas native, grew up about 30 minutes west of the Texas-Louisiana border and clearly has a connection to "The Creole State." As a four-star prospect out of West Brook High School, Anderson received offers from Tulane and LSU, and was even committed to the Tigers from Sept. 2019 until Jan. 2021. He'll now face off against the school he nearly landed with, and knows the challenge that lies ahead.
"Their quarterback is special," Anderson said. "He has a big arm. Their receiving corps, as a group, is the best receiving corps we've seen all season."
So far this season, Anderson has tallied nine total tackles (five solo) and had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win over Florida. He'll need to replicate some of that same magic against an LSU offense that features receivers Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson, both of whom are currently top-10 in receiving yards among SEC pass-catchers this season. Lacy is also tied for second in the conference with six receiving touchdowns.
Tossing them the ball is quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who's currently second in the SEC in passing yards (2,222) and first in passing touchdowns (18). The Tigers are a pass-heavy offense, as he also leads the conference in both pass completions (183) and attempts (283).
Texas A&M and LSU will kick off from College Station at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
