Injury Reports For Texas A&M And LSU Released Ahead Of Saturday's Game
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies will be welcoming the No. 8 LSU Tigers to Kyle Field in a battle between the last two teams in the SEC that are undefeated in conference play.
This game has already had all the components of a classic SEC football rivalry game. Some trash talk from the opposition, a crowd hype up from the home head coach, endless social media banter from both sides, ticket pull chaos, you name it.
Another thing that has been heavy? The injuries.
Rueben Owens was injured before the season even started, and will most likely miss the entire season. Mark Nabou Jr. went down during the season opener against Notre Dame and will also be out for the rest of 2024.
Defensive back Tyreek Chappell is another victim of a season-ending injury, also going down in the Notre Dame game.
Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis went down last week against Mississippi State, and will miss tomorrow night's contest. Defensive back Jordan Pride will also be out tomorrow night against LSU.
Quarterback Jaylen Henderson is doubtful for the Aggies against the Tigers.
And then there's LSU.
Star linebacker Harold Perkins will not be on the field for the LSU defense against the Aggies, a surefire blow to the Tigers. Safety Jordan Allen, defensive end Princeton Malbrue, linebacker Jake Ibieta, and defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory are also defensive inactives for the Tigers. Defensive tackle Kimo Makane'ole is questionable, and safety Austin Ausberry and linebacker Greg Penn III are both probable to play.
On the offensive side, wide receiver Kyle Parker is listed as out, and running backs John Emery Jr. and Trey Holly will be inactive for the Tiger backfield. Offensive lineman Thomas Crawford, Kobe Roberts, and Tyree Adams are also not expected to suit up.
Wideouts Chris Hilton Jr. and CJ Daniels are questionable, and leading rusher Caden Durham is probable to play.
The Aggies and Tigers kick off at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow from Kyle Field.
