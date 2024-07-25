Texas A&M vs. LSU Preview: Keys to the Game
The Texas A&M Aggies will host their long-time SEC rival, the LSU Tigers, on October 26 in a game that will be another chapter in this memorable rivalry between the two schools.
Many questions about this game will more than likely be answered in the contests leading up to the showdown. How will Conner Weigman look after missing a giant portion of last year? How will LSU's offense function without Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and their two best wide receivers now that they are all in the NFL now? How will the Aggie defense look under Mike Elko and Jay Bateman?
This, folks, is why the games are played.
Whatever the answers to these questions are, you can bet that the six-figure crowd that makes up the 12th Man at Kyle Field is going to do their best to knock LSU's concentration loose.
With what seems like an even matchup, let's see the keys to the game that both teams need in order to reign supreme in this classic rivalry:
Texas A&M wins if...
...the play their best football through all four quarters.
Texas A&M seemed like they were geared up for quite the upset of Brian Kelly's LSU team last year in Baton Rouge, leading 24-21 going into the fourth quarter. Fast forward 15 minutes and LSU had gashed the defense for three passing touchdowns, while the Aggies could only squander one touchdown and a failed two-point conversion and fell to the Tigers 42-30.
One of those three touchdowns was hauled in by Kyren Lacy, the main returning receiver to the Tigers this year. If Texas A&M keeps the ball out of his hands and gives it all they have for the whole 60 minutes, they will have their best chance at winning.
LSU wins if...
...they force turnovers and take advantage of them.
The main thing that started the collapse for Texas A&M last November was a costly interception thrown by Jaylen Henderson, which allowed Jayden Daniels to hook up with receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for a 23-yard passing score that allowed LSU to shut down the rest of the ball game. That was the only turnover by either team throughout that game, which proves that all you need is one tiny mistake, and the game is flipped in the opposite direction that quickly.
If LSU wins the turnover battle and scores points off of said turnovers, the Kyle Field crowd could be in for disappointment right before Halloween.