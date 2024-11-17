All Aggies

'It Was Important!' Aggies' Mike Elko Explains Reasoning for E.J. Smith's Extended Reps

The Texas A&M Aggies had a chance to give some of their depth players some reps Saturday evening against New Mexico State, including backup running back E.J. Smith.

Matt Guzman

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko reacts during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field.
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko reacts during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In a game they needed, the Texas A&M Aggies took care of business against New Mexico State behind a strong dual-threat performance from now-starting quarterback Marcel Reed.

Reed threw for two scores and rushed in another while senior running back E.J. Smith accounted for the other score on the ground, and third-string quarterback Miles O'Neil notched the first one of his career to round out the home blowout — a score that Reed gifted the game back to O'Neil for.

There wasn't much at stake for the Aggies. A matchup with the Aggies out West was more of a tune-up than anything else, and as far as Elko was concerned, about getting reps.

Especially for Smith.

“It was important for us to get him game carries," Elko explained. "Amari (Daniels) has gotten a fair amount of carries, (so) we felt it was really important to get (E.J.) a good amount tonight.”

Smith finished the night with 60 yards on 15 carries, marking a season high in both categories, and while he hasn't played an incredibly large role with the Aggies this season, he's likely to take a step up in production with two big games upcoming and no Le'Veon Moss.

That sentiment was clear, from both Elko:

"It's what you work for," the coach said of the Aggies controlling their own College Football Playoff destiny. "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity."

And the players.

"We are always ready," Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis said. "It will be hard going to Auburn next week, but football isn't easy."

Texas A&M kicks off from Jordan-Hare Stadium against the Auburn Tigers next Saturday. Kickoff time is still TBD.

