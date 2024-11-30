Lone Star Showdown: Texas A&M vs. Texas Staff Predictions
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — For the Texas A&M Aggies, plenty will be at stake when they take the field against the Texas Longhorns for the revival of the Lone Star Showdown.
Kyle Field will be at max capacity, and the winner will punch their ticket to the SEC Championship with a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line. If it can help it, Texas A&M won't be looking to drop Game 1 of the annual series, but to avoid that, it'll have to find ways to slow down Texas and keep itself out front.
That being said, here are Texas A&M on SI's staff predictions:
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Thirteen years. Thirteen long years, but it’s finally here. Both teams have enjoyed success and have endured hardships and injuries. Despite losing Le’Veon Moss, I’d still say the playing field is pretty level, and I think the home crowd advantage is just enough to boost the Aggies into the SEC Championship.
Texas A&M 27, Texas 24
Matt Guzman, Columnist
Texas A&M is a school rooted in tradition, and it's hard to ignore everything that makes the school so unique. That said, a university that sees itself in such a hero's light needs a villain, which is where the Longhorns come into play.
It's arguable that the Aggies concern themselves over the Longhorns much more than the Longhorns do the Aggies, but there isn't any denying that it's a true-blood rivalry. This season, the long-awaited matchup will decide who punches their ticket to the SEC Championship game.
Beyond that, there's perhaps a sense that Texas A&M wants to prove that it's been in the SEC the longest, and therefore has rights to it. The Longhorns, on the other hand, have had a stellar season in the new conference, and would certainly like to give their rivals another "punch in the mouth" by beating them on their own turf.
But I don't think they will. I think the Aggies hold firm and defend Kyle Field. Especially after the "powerful" fireworks display at yell practice Friday evening.
Texas A&M 31, Texas 24
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
Texas has faced some tough environments in the past and have come away victorious. That said, this will be the toughest environment they have ever seen as a program. Maybe the toughest any team has seen in college football this season. I believe Texas is ready, but it will not be easy. I think Texas wins a tight one, but the Aggies cover the spread.
Texas 26, Texas A&M 21
