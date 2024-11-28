Mike Elko Provides Positive Injury Update vs. Texas Longhorns
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko shared some positive injury news when speaking to the media Monday ahead of Saturday's rivalry rematch against the Texas Longhorns.
Elko said he expects cornerbacks WIll Lee III and Jaydon Hill to be ready vs. Texas.
"Hill and Lee, like I said, those are minor deals. I anticipate those guys being ready to go on Saturday," Elko said.
He also commented on the recovery of running back Rueben Owens, who has missed the entire season up to this point. He was listed as doubtful ahead of the Auburn game.
"Ruben's running, he's moving. We'll see where it goes," Elko said.
The Aggies are already without standout running back Le'Veon Moss for the rest of the season after he suffered an injury against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Elko also touched on the return of offensive lineman Chase Bisontis.
"It was great having Chase back," Elko said. "Obviously he's a big presence for us inside. The other thing, injuries, obviously, it's always next man up, and so TJ Shanahan and Cam Dewberry very capable players. They played really well for us, but what it does is it starts thinning your depth and your ability to rotate right. And so as much as it's next man up, you also now have next man up and everyone's kind of taking on more snaps so it's just great to get Chase back out there. Obviously, he's a big part of our offensive line."
No. 3 Texas and No. 20 Texas A&M will kick off from College Station on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Compared to NFL MVP
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices
'Know What I Got To Do!' Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Previews Lone Star Showdown
Texas A&M Aggies Expecting 'Amazing' Atmosphere vs. Texas Longhorns: 'Something You Dream About!'
Lone Star Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview