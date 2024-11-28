Texas A&M Aggies RB Rueben Owens Questionable vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies seem to be giving running back Rueben Owens a chance to make his season debut in Saturday's rivalry rematch against the Texas Longhorns.
Owens was listed as questionable on the initial student-athlete availability report released Wednesday after being doubtful to play vs. Auburn before ultimately being ruled out. This is certainly a notable development, especially considering what head coach Mike Elko said earlier this month about Owens potentially returning this season.
"Probably not realistic," Elko said on Nov. 4 "When we initially diagnosed it, it was if the season was extended. He is just now getting to the point where he can start testing it."
If the Aggies can beat Texas and advance to the SEC Championship vs. Georgia, Owens' chances of suiting up will only increase. If Texas A&M can win the conference, Owens would get extended time to get ready for the College Football Playoff. But of course, there's a long way to go before thinking about the CFP.
It's possible that the loss of Le'Veon Moss has expedited the return of Owens, who could now play a depth role against the Longhorns behind Amari Daniels and EJ Smith.
Last season, Owens finished with 101 carries for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He added 12 catches for 109 yards through the air. Owens also returned 12 kickoffs for 249 yards. His rushing yardage was third-most on the team behind Daniels and Moss, respectively.
His best performance came in the win over Abilene Christian on Nov. 18 when he finished with 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 18 yards.
