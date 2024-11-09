LOOK: Arch Manning Dons Johnny Manziel-Inspired 'Scooby-Doo' Halloween Costume
A week removed from Halloween, costumed pictures of athletes are still gaining traction.
One in particular, however, gained the attention from former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was seen at a party wearing a full-body Scooby-Doo suit.
"Lock in, dude," the caption on the photo read.
Twelve years prior, Manziel wore a similar costume that made waves across the internet when a photo surfaced of him standing with two women. Perhaps the obvious similarity is what got his attention.
"This gives me a nice little idea of what Arch is doing off the field," Manziel said of Manning. "This guy's having a good time in college, which is great to see."
Manziel went on to commend Manning for stepping out of his comfort zone — though he noted that the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning was a little more "ducked off" than he was — and encouraged him to continue to enjoy his time in college.
So far this season, Manning has thrown 58-for-84 for 920 yards and nine touchdowns. He's appeared in just five contests, but with current Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, he's set to take on a much bigger role during the rest of his time in Austin.
It isn't a surprise how much Manziel enjoyed his time in College Station, and based on Manning's Halloween antics, it seems the redshirt freshman might as well.
And Manziel is the biggest proponent of that.
"Go out and have some fun," the Aggies' quarterback said. "Scooby-Doo is a heckuva choice."
