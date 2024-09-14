All Aggies

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M lead Florida at halftime after weather delay

The Texas A&M Aggies are in a good spot at halftime vs. the Florida Gators

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens (2) runs toward Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies faced quarterback questions, heading into Saturday’s SEC opener against the Florida Gators, but Marcel Reed helped put any concerns to rest.

With Connor Weigman serving as a backup after entering the game as questionable with an injured shoulder, Reed led the Aggies to a 20-0 halftime lead over Florida on the road after a brief lightning delay sent the teams back to the locker room before the second quarter was set to begin.

The Aggies jumped out to a 10-0 lead after read led back to back scoring drives highlighted by a 29-yard touchdown to Theo Melin Ohrstrom with late in the first quarter.

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Not long after that, the Aggies doubled their lead, starting with a nine-play, 24-yard drive that culminated in a field goal.

Then after a quick stop by the Aggies, the offense went back to work, with Reed leading a 15-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that took seven minutes and 15 seconds off of the game clock. That possession was capped off with one-yard touchdown run from Reed, making the score 20-0 Texas A&M.

For the game, Reed has been extremely impressive, completing 10 of 15 passes for 105 yards and a score, while rushing seven times for 49 yards and another touchdown. He has also been bouied by the one-two punch of Le'Veon Moss and Amari Danieles, who have rushed nine times for 41 yards and seven times for 43 yards, respectively.

The Aggies defense has also been on point, holding the Gators to just 73 total yards and three first downs, with an interception.

The Aggies will hope to close out the Gators in the same fashion in half No. 2.

